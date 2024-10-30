Hind Rectifiers hits the roof after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 10 cr

Hind Rectifiers hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 1,103.65 after the company's net profit zoomed 156.42% to Rs 10.18 crore on 25.66% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 165.84 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged to Rs 12.93 crore in Q2 FY25, up 115.86% from Rs 5.99 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses grew 21.39% YoY to Rs 153.04 crore in September 2024 quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 127.77 crore (up 21.4%) while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 15.73 crore (up 16% YoY) during the period under review.

On half year basis, the companys net profit spiked 191.48% to Rs 17.11 crore on 31.28% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 301.37 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Hind Rectifiers is engaged in developing, designing, manufacturing and marketing of electronic, electrical and electro-mechanical equipment, power electronic equipment & railway traction equipments.

