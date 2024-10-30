Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hind Rectifiers hits the roof after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 10 cr

Hind Rectifiers hits the roof after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 10 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hind Rectifiers hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 1,103.65 after the company's net profit zoomed 156.42% to Rs 10.18 crore on 25.66% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 165.84 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged to Rs 12.93 crore in Q2 FY25, up 115.86% from Rs 5.99 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses grew 21.39% YoY to Rs 153.04 crore in September 2024 quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 127.77 crore (up 21.4%) while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 15.73 crore (up 16% YoY) during the period under review.

On half year basis, the companys net profit spiked 191.48% to Rs 17.11 crore on 31.28% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 301.37 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Hind Rectifiers is engaged in developing, designing, manufacturing and marketing of electronic, electrical and electro-mechanical equipment, power electronic equipment & railway traction equipments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Financials, pharma drag Sensex 350 pts lower to 79,950; Nifty at 24,350

UTI AMC stock hits new high in weak market on healthy Q2; up 66% since Apr

LIVE: Children will suffer due to pollution if firecracker ban is disregarded, says Kejriwal

Mac mini M4: What is new and how it compares to the Apple M2-powered model

Star Health reports Q2 PAT at Rs 111.29 cr, dip from Rs 125.30 cr last yr

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story