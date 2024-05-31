Home / Markets / Capital Market News / P.M. Telelinnks reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

P.M. Telelinnks reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 56.44% to Rs 5.21 crore

Net Loss of P.M. Telelinnks reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 56.44% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.18% to Rs 30.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.2111.96 -56 30.6832.02 -4 OPM %-0.19-1.09 -0.360.72 - PBDT-0.01-0.13 92 0.110.23 -52 PBT-0.01-0.13 92 0.110.23 -52 NP-0.01-0.11 91 0.080.16 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Granules India gets VAI classification from USFDA for Virginia Facility

Coal India gains after Q3 PAT rises 18% to Rs 9,094 cr

Macrotech Developers consolidated net profit declines 10.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Financials stocks edge higher

Hindalco, ZEEL, ONGC, Ramkrishna Forgings in spotlight

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Olympic Oil Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story