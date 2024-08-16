Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.03% to Rs 9.61 crore

Net loss of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.03% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.6111.311.874.600.090.420.040.38-0.030.21

