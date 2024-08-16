Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.03% to Rs 9.61 croreNet loss of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.03% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.6111.31 -15 OPM %1.874.60 -PBDT0.090.42 -79 PBT0.040.38 -89 NP-0.030.21 PL
