Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit declines 22.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.87% to Rs 41.26 croreNet profit of Denis Chem Lab declined 22.39% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.87% to Rs 41.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales41.2642.48 -3 OPM %10.5411.84 -PBDT4.554.95 -8 PBT2.923.36 -13 NP2.082.68 -22
