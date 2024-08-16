Auto Pins (India) standalone net profit declines 78.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.71% to Rs 12.91 croreNet profit of Auto Pins (India) declined 78.79% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.71% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.9116.08 -20 OPM %3.103.67 -PBDT0.270.45 -40 PBT0.120.33 -64 NP0.070.33 -79
