Paradeep Phosphates features in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Paradeep Phosphates has been selected as a Sustainability Yearbook Member in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026. PPL achieved an impressive score of 76 out of 100, reflecting its consistent progress and strengthened commitment to sustainability over the years.

This accomplishment places the company among the top 2 percentile of the global chemical sector and marks a significant milestone as India's only fertilizer company to be included in the Yearbook in 2026.

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

