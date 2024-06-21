Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Poly Medicure Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Poly Medicure Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 June 2024.

Poly Medicure Ltd registered volume of 24.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.19% to Rs.2,045.00. Volumes stood at 39655 shares in the last session.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 141.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.76 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.20% to Rs.364.10. Volumes stood at 7.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 16.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.82 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.02% to Rs.3,395.50. Volumes stood at 4.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd witnessed volume of 54.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.35 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.68% to Rs.516.75. Volumes stood at 5.39 lakh shares in the last session.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd notched up volume of 45.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.46 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.52% to Rs.2,566.70. Volumes stood at 38.63 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

