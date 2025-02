Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit rises 125.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.64% to Rs 85.77 crore

Net profit of Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 125.83% to Rs 15.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 33.64% to Rs 85.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 64.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.85.7764.1825.7019.3823.0311.7019.248.3615.046.66

