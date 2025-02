Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit rises 68.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.34% to Rs 1309.92 crore

Net profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals rose 68.45% to Rs 197.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 117.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 43.34% to Rs 1309.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 913.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1309.92913.8328.1620.59304.29191.27226.06144.86197.36117.16

