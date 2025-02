Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit rises 162.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 121.24% to Rs 55.11 crore

Net profit of Arrow Greentech rose 162.45% to Rs 12.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 121.24% to Rs 55.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 24.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.55.1124.9132.5229.3119.407.8417.505.7312.864.90

