Paras Defence signs MoU with MicroCon Vision

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
For collaboration on Micro ISR payloads

Paras Defence and Space Technologies (PARAS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MicroCon Vision (MicroCon), part of CONTROP and the Rafael Group, Israel. MicroCon has experience and expertise in the design, development, production and marketing of ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) payloads and EO/IR (Electro-Optical/Infra-Red) Seekers for Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

PARAS and MicroCon will be exclusive partners in India for working together on the Micro ISR payloads.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

