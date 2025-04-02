Adani Ports handles all-time high cargo volume in Mar'25

Mundra becomes first Indian port to cross 200 MMT annual cargo volume

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (Adani Ports) announced that in month of March, the company handled its highest ever cargo volume at 41.5 MMT (+9% YoY), led by containers (+19% YoY) and liquids and gas (+5% YoY).

Mundra port handled 200.7 MMT cargo volume during FY25 and became the first Indian port ever to cross the 200 MMT cargo milestone in a single year.

Vizhinjam port crossed 100,000 TEUs milestone during the month.

During FY25, Adani Ports handled 450.2 MMT cargo volume (+7% YoY), led by containers (+20% YoY) and liquids and gas (+9% YoY). During FY25, logistics rail volume stood at 0.64 Mn TEUs (+8% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 21.97 MMT (+9% YoY).

