Parnax Lab consolidated net profit rises 82.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Parnax Lab rose 82.35% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 48.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.48.3642.6114.9712.416.814.084.872.343.411.87

