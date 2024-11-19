Parnax Lab consolidated net profit rises 82.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.49% to Rs 48.36 croreNet profit of Parnax Lab rose 82.35% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 48.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales48.3642.61 13 OPM %14.9712.41 -PBDT6.814.08 67 PBT4.872.34 108 NP3.411.87 82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News