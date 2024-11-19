AstraZeneca Pharma gains on plan to launch COPD drug

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
AstraZeneca Pharma India rose 1.84% to Rs 6,515.50 after the durg maker said that it will launch Breztri Aerosphere in January 2025 in India.

Earlier, on 2 December 2023, the pharma company intimated about the receipt of import and market permission from the Drugs Controller General of India in Form CT-20 for Budesonide Ph. Eur 160 mcg+ Glycopyrronium Ph. Eur 7.2 mcg+ Formoterol Fumarate Dihydrate Ph. Eur 5 mcg inhalation preparations (Breztri Aerosphere).

Breztri Aerosphere is indicated for maintenance treatment to relieve symptoms and prevent exacerbations in adult patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

AstraZeneca Pharma India is engaged in the business of manufacture, distribution, and marketing of pharmaceutical products and also provides clinical trial services to an overseas group company.

The pharmaceutical firms net profit declined 26.62% to Rs 38.43 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 52.37 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 31.16% YoY to Rs 408 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

