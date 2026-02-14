Pashupati Cotspin consolidated net profit rises 178.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.46% to Rs 158.84 croreNet profit of Pashupati Cotspin rose 178.95% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.46% to Rs 158.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 164.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales158.84164.54 -3 OPM %3.222.78 -PBDT5.413.27 65 PBT3.121.28 144 NP2.650.95 179
