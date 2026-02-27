Patanjali Foods Ltd is quoting at Rs 509.8, down 1.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13.13% in last one year as compared to a 14.28% rally in NIFTY and a 1.43% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Patanjali Foods Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 509.8, down 1.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 25284.25. The Sensex is at 81620.9, down 0.76%.Patanjali Foods Ltd has added around 0.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Patanjali Foods Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52023, down 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.95 lakh shares in last one month.