ITC Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 315.4, down 0.91% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 25284.25. The Sensex is at 81620.9, down 0.76%.ITC Ltd has lost around 1.79% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52023, down 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 231.46 lakh shares in last one month.