Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 27.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 27.35% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 25.64% to Rs 76.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 61.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.76.6961.042.714.962.201.801.501.091.491.17

