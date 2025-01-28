Paytm launches 'Receive Money QR Widget' on smartphone home screen

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
One 97 Communications (OCL), which owns the brand Paytm, India's leading payments and financial services distribution company and pioneer of QR, Soundbox, and mobile payments, is the first to launch 'Receive Money QR Widget' for Android users. With this new innovative feature, users can quickly show the QR code for receiving money from their phone's home screen itself, without having to open the Paytm app first.

After receiving a positive response from iOS users, Paytm has extended the 'Receive Money Paytm QR Widget' to Android. This widget enables seamless and faster payment collection directly from the home screen, simplifying the payment process for influencers, shopkeepers, freelancers, delivery partners, and small businesses.

Additionally, the company has launched a distinct coin-drop sound, providing a real-time notification of payments received. This instantly recognizable alert enhances the user experience and reinforces payment transparency. This innovation reflects Paytm's commitment to continuously innovate based on user needs, offering greater convenience and confidence in mobile payments.

Paytm spokesperson said, "We are excited to introduce the 'Receive Money Paytm QR Widget' for Android users, making it easier and faster to collect payments directly from the smartphone home screen. Along with this, we have also introduced the coin-drop sound, providing an instantly recognizable alert when payments are received. This innovation reflects our commitment to continuously evolve based on user needs, ensuring a seamless and transparent payment collection process for both businesses and individuals alike."

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

