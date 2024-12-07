Paytm Singapore arm to sell stake in Japan's PayPay for Rs 2,364 crore

One 97 Communications (Paytm) informed that its wholly-owned subsidiary, One97 Communications Singapore (Paytm Singapore), has approved sale of stock acquisition rights (SARs) held in PayPay Corporation, Japan (PayPay) for Rs 2,364 crore.

These SARs, acquired by Paytm Singapore in September, 2020 will be sold to a SoftBank Vision Fund 2 entity for net proceeds of JPY 41.9 billion (equivalent to Rs 2,364 crore). Through this deal, PayPay is valued at JPY 1.06 trillion and accordingly, PayPay SARs held by Paytm Singapore are valued at net proceeds of JPY 41.9 billion (after netting off the exercise cost of SARs).

The transaction is expected to be closed in December 2024, subject to the satisfactory completion of all corporate approvals and customary closing conditions.

Paytm Singapore spokesperson said, "We are grateful to Masayoshi-san and the PayPay team for giving us the opportunity to together create a mobile payment revolution in Japan. We remain fully committed and will continue to support PayPay's product and technology innovations in future. We are working on introducing new AI-powered features to accelerate PayPays vision in Japan.

The board of Paytm Singapore has approved the sale of the above-mentioned SARs as it has created significant value for the company. The SARs sale net proceeds would fortify the consolidated cash reserves of OCL and help drive future business initiatives, focused on maximizing value creation for shareholders.

Paytm is India's leading mobile payments and financial services distribution company. Pioneer of the mobile QR payments revolution in India, Paytm builds technologies that help small businesses with payments and commerce. Paytms mission is to serve half a billion Indians and bring them to the mainstream economy with the help of technology.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 928.30 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 290.50 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,659.50 crore in September 2024 quarter, down 34.1% YoY.

The scrip jumped 2.02% to end at Rs 975.80 on Friday, 6 December 2024.

