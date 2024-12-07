Narayana Hrudayalaya announces infusion of USD 1.5 million in Cayman Integrated Healthcare

Narayana Hrudayalaya announced that Health City Cayman Islands (HCCI), a wholly owned overseas subsidiary of the Company has infused an amount of USD 1.5 Million in Cayman Integrated Healthcare (CIHL), a wholly-owned overseas subsidiary of HCCI and a step-down subsidiary of the Company by way of subscription to its equity shares equivalent to USD 1.5 Million, i.e., 150,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company, each as fully paid, with the value of each ordinary shares being set at US$ 10.00, which is comprised US$0.01 of par value and US$ 9.99 of share premium.

The above-mentioned shares have been allotted by CIHL to HCCI on 06 December 2024 (Friday). With this investment, the total investment of HCCI in CIHL stands at USD 5,550,000.

