PCBL Chemical consolidated net profit declines 50.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.02% to Rs 2163.57 crore

Net profit of PCBL Chemical declined 50.12% to Rs 61.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 123.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.02% to Rs 2163.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2163.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2163.572163.2012.3016.80171.06250.2478.28163.8361.54123.37

