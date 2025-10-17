Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 55.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.80% to Rs 6477.21 crore

Net profit of Polycab India rose 55.85% to Rs 685.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 439.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.80% to Rs 6477.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5498.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6477.215498.4215.7611.491017.78662.41921.00590.35685.46439.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News