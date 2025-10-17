Atul consolidated net profit rises 31.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.42% to Rs 1551.85 crore

Net profit of Atul rose 31.01% to Rs 179.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 136.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.42% to Rs 1551.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1392.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1551.851392.8317.2417.43312.28268.51231.28190.97179.24136.81

