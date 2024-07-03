Pearson partners with Veranda to launch Bank PO exams preparatory content

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Pearson is enhancing its strategic partnership with Veranda Race, a Veranda Learning enterprise and a well-known name in Test Preparation, to introduce a comprehensive and hybrid test preparation content for Bank Probationary Officers (Bank PO) examination in India. It is estimated that over 3 million students in India prepare for the Bank PO examinations annually. This comprehensive test preparation series, including 8 books and digital assessments, is designed with mock papers that closely simulate the entrance exams for Probationary Officers (PO) and Clerks conducted by IBPS and SBI.

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

