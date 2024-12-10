Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pennar Inds gains after board to mull business expansion

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Pennar Industries jumped 2.28% to Rs 223.90 after the company's board will meet on 12 December 2024 to consider entering into a joint venture to expand the business.

The board will also consider any other matter with the permission of chair with the consent of atleast one independent director.

Pennar Industries is engaged in the manufacture of steel products, including cold rolled steel strips (CRSS) and cold formed metal profiles. It operates with 13 manufacturing plants, 5 engineering offices and 42 sales offices in India, the US and Europe.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.2% to Rs 26.85 crore despite 8.2% decline in net sales to Rs 747.61 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

