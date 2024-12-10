Over 7.7 crore cases resolved through Lok Adalats: Justice B.R. Gavai

Supreme Court Judge and Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), Justice B.R. Gavai, announced that over 7.7 crore cases were resolved through three National Lok Adalats held this year. The Lok Adalats, organized by NALSA, are designed to amicably settle pending cases and legal disputes.

Speaking on the occasion of Human Rights Day, Justice Gavai emphasized NALSAs commitment to ensuring justice for all. NALSA organizes National Lok Adalats thrice a year to address cases that have been pending in courts for years, he said, highlighting the initiative's role in reducing judicial backlog.

Justice Gavai also underlined NALSA's efforts to provide free legal aid to underprivileged individuals and its proactive role in human rights protection. Citing a significant milestone, he mentioned NALSA's advocacy in 2012 for transgender rights, which led to the Supreme Court's historic decision recognizing transgender individuals as a third gender.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News