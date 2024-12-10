Bajaj Finserv rises as arm Bajaj Allianz premium climbs 12% in Nov

Bajaj Finserv added 1.45% to Rs 1.661.75 after its subsidiary, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company recorded gross direct premium underwritten for November 2024 of Rs 1,364.67 crore, an increase of 11.95% year on year (YoY).

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company's total premium aggregated to Rs 659.35 crore for the month of November 2024, down 10.69% as against Rs 738.29 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Individual non-single premium were at Rs 407.95 crore (down 12.78% YoY) in November 2024. Individual single premium amounted to Rs 17.95 crore (down 17.95% YoY) and Group yearly renewable premium added up to Rs 25.77 crore (down 46.55% YoY) in the month of November 2024. However, Group single premium rose 5.58% YoY to Rs 193.90 crore during the period under review.

Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. It participates in the financing business through its 52.45% holding in Bajaj Finance and in the protection business through its 74% holding in two unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 8.9% to Rs 2,086.97 crore on 29.52% jump in total income to Rs 33,703.74 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News