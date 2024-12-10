Greaves Cotton Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Raymond Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, ITI Ltd and Greenpanel Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 December 2024.

Greaves Cotton Ltd surged 14.10% to Rs 243.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Raymond Ltd spiked 10.96% to Rs 1789. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26339 shares in the past one month.

Varroc Engineering Ltd soared 10.91% to Rs 593.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6925 shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd rose 7.63% to Rs 397.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Greenpanel Industries Ltd gained 7.08% to Rs 373.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18409 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10017 shares in the past one month.

