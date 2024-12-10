STL Digital executes RISE with SAP transformation for Vedanta's eight business units

STL Digital, an IT Services and Consulting Company (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sterlite Technologies), announced the successful deployment of RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud for eight Vedanta companies (Hindustan Zinc, Sterlite Copper, Cairn Oil & Gas, Sesa Goa Iron Ore, Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Zinc International, ESL Steel, Vedanta Corporate), globally.

Vedanta, a globally diversified natural resources, energy, and technology conglomerate, prioritizes operational excellence, timely execution of growth projects, and environmental sustainability. In line with these objectives, Vedanta initiated the internally code-named VRISE (Vedanta RISE) program to enhance synergy, efficiency, and visibility in operations. STL Digital supported Vedanta in this transformation journey to consolidate its SAP platforms onto a single cloud platform across the entire group, laying the groundwork for future transformations and shared operations.

In collaboration with SAP, STL Digital executed the ambitious VRISE program, transforming Vedanta's eight business units serving over 15,000 users, onto the RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud platform. Critical business integration scenarios were transformed, making this one of the largest RISE with SAP transformation initiatives in the metals, mining, and oil & gas industry. The entire transformation was completed within a record time of 6.5 months, setting a benchmark for this scale and complexity.

