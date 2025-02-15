Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Perfect-Octave Media Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:52 AM IST
Sales decline 72.73% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net loss of Perfect-Octave Media Projects reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 72.73% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.33 -73 OPM %-122.2218.18 -PBDT-0.090.19 PL PBT-0.090.19 PL NP-0.090.19 PL

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

