Persistent Systems wins 2025 Google Cloud Infrastructure Modernization Partner of the Year Award for Asia Pacific

Persistent Systems announced today that it has received the 2025 Google Cloud Infrastructure Modernization Partner of the Year Award for Asia Pacific. This prestigious recognition highlights Persistent's achievements in helping enterprises seamlessly transition to Google Cloud, enabling cost optimization, scalability, and advanced AI-driven analytics to accelerate business growth.

Persistent was selected for this award based on its successful execution of one of the largest Google Cloud migrations globally, helping a leading e-commerce platform transition 6,000+ microservices, 100+ PB of data, and large-scale AI/ML workloads to Google Cloud. Given the scale and complexity of migrating highly interdependent applications, data pipelines, and databases, Persistent ensured uninterrupted services for the e-commerce platform with zero downtime. The migration improved scalability, reduced cloud costs by 30%, and enhanced platform performance, empowering 100 million small businesses across India's digital economy.

In 2025, Persistent solidified its position as a leading cloud transformation partner, driving innovation through large-scale migrations, AI-driven insights, and cloud-native solutions. Building on its strategic partnership agreement with Google Cloud, this recognition reaffirms Persistent's commitment to helping businesses across industries modernize their infrastructure, optimize operations, and unlock new growth opportunities on Google Cloud.

