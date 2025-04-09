Bosch Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 26184.85, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 12.12% in last one year as compared to a 1.45% slide in NIFTY and a 7.91% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 26184.85, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 22423.4. The Sensex is at 73854.98, down 0.5%.Bosch Ltd has lost around 2.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20138.15, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5685 shares today, compared to the daily average of 26475 shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 26262.55, down 1.38% on the day. Bosch Ltd tumbled 12.12% in last one year as compared to a 1.45% slide in NIFTY and a 7.91% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 38.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News