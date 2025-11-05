Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PHDCCI, Busan Chamber ink pact aiming to boost India-South Korea trade

PHDCCI, Busan Chamber ink pact aiming to boost India-South Korea trade

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has signed an agreement with the Busan Chamber of Commerce and Industry to strengthen bilateral trade and industrial collaboration between India and South Korea. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to enhance bilateral cooperation across key sectors, including manufacturing, clean energy, digital technology, maritime logistics, and emerging industries, paving the way for increased business exchanges, investments, and knowledge sharing. "Busan is transforming into a global hub for smart logistics, EVs, and digital technology. India's rapid economic growth and strong manufacturing capacity present valuable opportunities for collaboration," Yang Jae Saeng, President, Busan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

