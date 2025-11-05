Netripples Software standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.80% to Rs 1.70 crore

Net profit of Netripples Software declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.80% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.701.674.715.390.080.090.050.070.050.07

