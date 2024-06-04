Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Phoenix Mills Ltd Spurts 1.65%

Phoenix Mills Ltd Spurts 1.65%

Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 10.97% over last one month compared to 12.92% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.26% rise in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 1.65% today to trade at Rs 3399. The BSE Realty index is up 0.98% to quote at 8530.67. The index is up 12.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd increased 0.29% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 116.45 % over last one year compared to the 21.5% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 10.97% over last one month compared to 12.92% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.26% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1018 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22291 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3399 on 04 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1489.2 on 05 Jun 2023.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

