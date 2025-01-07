Piramal Pharma gains on appointing Sai Ramana Ponugoti as CEO

Piramal Pharma rose 1.70% to Rs 251.75 after its board approved the appointment of Sai Ramana Ponugoti as chief executive officer (CEO), India Consumer Healthcare (ICH) (Senior Management Personnel) effective from 6 January 2025.

The firm stated that consequent to Ponugotis appointment, Sarosh Shetty ceases to be interim CEO of ICH.

Sai Ramana Ponugoti brings over 20 years of diverse and exemplary leadership experience, gained through his tenure at Procter & Gamble (P&G), where he held several senior roles across India as well as markets across Asia-Middle East-Africa.

As the current chief sales officer for P&G India, he has successfully led constructive disruptions, contributing to significant business growth and profitability. In his previous role as the country manager for P&G Vietnam, he successfully managed a complex business environment to deliver superlative business and organization results.

Piramal Pharma (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 17 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter products.

The pharmaceutical companys consolidated net profit zoomed 350% to Rs 22.59 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 5.02 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 17.28% YoY to Rs 2,241.75 crore during the quarter.

