Capital Market News

US dollar index speculators net long position edge up

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
US dollar index speculators increase net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 6877 contracts in the data reported through December 31, 2024, showing an increase of 385 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

