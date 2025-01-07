US dollar index speculators net long position edge up

US dollar index speculators increase net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 6877 contracts in the data reported through December 31, 2024, showing an increase of 385 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

