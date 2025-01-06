Barometers trade with small cuts; IT shares in demand

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 38.14 points or 0.05% to 79,184.97. The Nifty 50 index shed 33.50 points or 0.14% to 23,978.35.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.78% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.14%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,182 shares rose and 2,574 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.
IPO Update:
The initial public offer (IPO) of Standard Glass Lining Technology received bids for 2,80,25,547 shares as against 2,08,29,567 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 10:24 IST on 6 January 2024. The issue was subscribed to 1.35 times.
The issue opened for bidding on 6 January 2024 and it will close on 8 January 2024. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 133 and Rs 140 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
Also Read
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index rose 1.02% to 44,170.45. The index slipped 1.41% in the past trading session.
LTIMindtree (up 2.05%), Mphasis (up 1.17%), HCL Technologies (up 0.88%), Infosys (up 0.88%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.84%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.69%), Wipro (up 0.51%), L&T Technology Services (up 0.37%), Persistent Systems (up 0.31%) and Coforge (up 0.23%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Angel One advanced 1.92% after the company said that its client base jumped 51.7% to 29.52 million in December 2024 as compared with 19.45 million in December 2023.
RBL Bank gained 3.54% after the banks total deposits jumped 15.11% to Rs 1,06,763 crore as on 31 December 2024 from Rs 92,746 crore recorded in 31 December 2023.
RailTel Corporation of India fell 1.83%. The company said that it has received the work order from HPSES for HPSES-(SS) HQ-language lab-STARS-2024-25-2416 amounting to Rs 14.63 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content