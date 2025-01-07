S H Kelkar declines after expecting gross margins to remain under pressure in Q3 FY25

S H Kelkar & Company tumbled 7.72% to Rs 228.25 after the company said that gross margins were under pressure during the quarter, primarily due to supply constraints for strategic raw materials.

While the company has implemented price adjustments to partially mitigate cost increases, margin pressure is anticipated to persist until Q4 FY2025, after which margins are expected to normalize.

During the quarter, the company witnessed healthy demand across key segments, showcasing resilience despite a subdued external environment. The core European market continued to deliver steady performance.

EBITDA margins were further weighed down by strategic investments, including the full cost of new Development Centres in Europe and US. These initiatives are expected to drive future revenue growth, positioning the company to capitalize on opportunities in new geographies and with new customers, even as domestic demand shows signs of a potential slowdown

As of December 31, 2024, net debt increased to around ₹ 700 crore (provisional and unaudited), primarily due to ongoing inventory replenishment following the Q1 fire and capital expenditure related to the Vanavate facility. The company said that it is actively engaged with its insurer and expects a partial claim settlement in the upcoming quarter. These funds will contribute towards debt reduction.

S H Kelkar & Company is engaged in the manufacture, supply and exports of fragrances and aroma ingredients.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 35.7% to Rs 39.78 crore on 18.9% increase in net sales to Rs 539.66 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

