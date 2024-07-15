Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Piramal Pharma's Ahmedabad facility gets zero USFDA observations

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
The US drug regulator conducted a pre-approval inspection of Piramal Pharma's PPDS Ahmedabad facility from 10 July 2024 to 12 July 2024.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection was completed successfully with zero form - 483 observations and no action indicated designation.

The successful completion of this wholistic inspection at PPDS Ahmedabad facility, will now enable access to the companys high-end analytical capabilities to our customers for their clinical and commercial batches from an FDA approved site.

Piramal Pharma (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 17 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter products.

The pharmaceutical company reported a consolidated net profit surged 102.1% to Rs 101.27 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 50.11 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations grew by 17.97% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,552.36 crore during the quarter, driven by healthy growth in our CDMO and ICH businesses.

The scrip closed 0.30% lower at Rs 151.15 on Friday, 12 July 2024.

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 8:53 AM IST

