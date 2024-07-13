Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J Taparia Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2024 quarter

J Taparia Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 14.54 crore

Net profit of J Taparia Projects reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 14.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14.540 0 OPM %1.030 -PBDT0.14-4.08 LP PBT0.11-4.08 LP NP0.12-4.08 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Latest LIVE: Defence minister Rajnath Singh gets discharged from AIIMS

After a year in jail, ex-Pak PM Imran acquitted in illegal marriage case

Israeli attack on southern region leaves 71 dead, says Gaza health ministry

After 46 yrs, Puri Jagannath temple's 'Ratna Bhandar' set to reopen on Sun

Assembly by-polls result: INDIA bloc wins 9 seats, BJP 2; Oppn leads on 1

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story