PM inaugurates Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal project of Ramco Cement

Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
TheHonourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually inaugurated the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal project of the company at Jayanthipuram village, Jaggaiahpet Mandal, NTR District, Andhra Pradesh.

With the inauguration of the project, Ramco Cements will be transporting crushed limestone from its mines in Budawada to its integrated cement plant in Jayanthipuram.

This project is the first of its kind in the country wherein a cement company will be transporting crushed limestone from its mines to the cement plant's wagon unloading area through railway wagons using electric locomotive, in an environment friendly manner.

The railway wagons with crushed limestone from the Budawada mines will travel a distance of 8.3 Kms to the Jayanthipuram plant unloading point. A distance of 4.9 Kms will be on the South Central Main Railway Line connecting Mellacheruvu to Jaggaiahpet stations, while 3.4 Kms will be on Ramco Cements' dedicated sidings.

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

