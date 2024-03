KNR Constructions has received the LoA for water supply projects in 26 ULBs and Sewerage Projects in 04 ULBs under AMRUT 2.0 under the Jurisdiction of (Nalgonda and Khammam PH Divisions) in Package - II from MA & UD - PHMED- Government of Telangana in the State of Telangana worth Rs. 1163.02 crore.

