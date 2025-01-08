BJP mulling replacing Bidhuri with woman leader for Kalkaji constituency

Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is discussing the possibility of shifting, if not cancelling, the candidature of Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji constituency. The development comes after he made controversial remarks against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, according to a report in The Indian Express, citing BJP sources.

However, this is not the first time two-time MP Bidhuri sparked controversy with his comments on other party leaders. Earlier in 2023, he was strongly criticised for derogatory remarks against former MP Danish Ali in Parliament.

Bidhuri, who recently secured a BJP ticket to contest against Atishi from the Kalkaji constituency for the February 5 Assembly elections, commented during a public rally, “Marlena has become Singh… She changed her father. She was Marlena earlier, but has become Singh now. Atishi dropped her surname in 2018. Her father is former Delhi University teacher Vijay Singh.”

Before this, while talking about the condition of roads in Delhi’s Kalkaji area, he said, “We will definitely make all roads in Kalkaji as smooth as Priyanka Gandhi’s cheeks.”

These remarks led to strong reactions from both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. Atishi broke down during a press conference, calling the comments “deeply offensive.” Congress leaders also criticised Bidhuri for his remarks against Priyanka Gandhi.

Facing mounting pressure, Bidhuri apologised the same day and posted a statement on social media platform X, tagging BJP leaders, “Some people are making statements on social media for political gains with a wrong perception based on a statement given by me in some context. My intention was not to insult anyone. But still, if anyone has been hurt, then I express my regret,” he wrote.

BJP is unhappy with Bidhuri

A BJP source revealed to The Indian Express that party President J P Nadda reprimanded Bidhuri shortly after the comments. Furthermore, at least two organisational meetings have been held and names of women candidates were discussed as possible replacement of Bidhuri in Kalkaji constituency. However, no final decision has been made.

Names like Meenakshi Lekhi, Yogita Singh, and Manpreet Kaur Kalka are being considered as potential replacements, though insiders believe it is unlikely the BJP will withdraw his candidature.

“Eyebrows were already being raised regarding the decision to field him from Kalkaji that has relatively negligible rural population compared to constituencies such as Tughlakabad, named after the village he belongs to, and more upper middle class and Punjabi voters. His back-to-back statements have added to these doubts,” said a senior BJP leader to The Indian Express.

Delhi Assembly elections from Feb 5

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the 9th Delhi Assembly elections, which will take place on February 5 in a single phase across all 70 constituencies. The counting of votes will be held on February 8.

According to the ECI, the gazette notification for the elections will be issued on January 10. Candidates can file their nominations until January 17, with January 18 set aside for the scrutiny of nominations. The final date for withdrawing candidature is January 20.