Political heat rises in Delhi as campaigning peaks ahead of assembly elections

As the countdown to the Delhi Assembly elections begins, the political temperature in the capital is soaring. Leaders from the BJP, AAP, and Congress are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters, engaging in high-energy roadshows, door-to-door campaigns, and public rallies across the city.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a prominent face of the BJP, dominated the streets with roadshows in Badarpur and Kasturba Nagar before addressing a large gathering in Kalkaji, where he outlined the partys vision for the capital. Meanwhile, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal focused his campaign in East Delhi, holding public meetings in Ghonda and Karawal Nagar to emphasize his governments achievements and promises for the future. Adding to AAPs campaign strength, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made a vibrant entry with roadshows and fiery speeches across various constituencies, aiming to connect with Delhis voters.

On the Congress front, former party president Rahul Gandhi took center stage at a rally in Patparganj, urging voters to revive Congresss legacy in Delhi by focusing on the partys long-standing commitment to governance and development. Congress leader Sachin Pilot further bolstered the partys efforts with a high-energy roadshow in Badli, rallying local support and emphasizing the need for change in the capitals political landscape.

With election day set for 5th February and results to be declared on 8th February, the race for Delhis 70 Assembly seats is reaching a fever pitch. As parties escalate their campaigns, the voters now hold the key to deciding which vision will shape the future of the national capital.

