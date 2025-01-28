Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Board of IDBI Bank approves change in LIC Nominee Director

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
With effect from 10 February 2025

The Board of IDBI Bank has approved the appointment of Sat Pal Bhanoo, Managing Director of LIC as LIC Nominee Director on the Board of the bank w.e.f. 10 February 2025 for a period of three years, in place of Shri Mukesh Kumar Gupta.

Accordingly, Mukesh Kumar Gupta would cease to be the LIC Nominee Director on the Board of the Bank on completion of his three years term on 09 February 2025.

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

