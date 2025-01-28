Coforge partners with Intellect Design Arena

To deliver innovative technology to BFS clients

Intellect Design Arena has entered into a strategic partnership with Coforge. This collaboration leverages Intellect's cutting-edge platforms, eMACH.aia first-principles-based open finance platform, and iTurmerica low-code integration suite, to enable financial institutions to modernise systems with minimal disruption, seamlessly digitise operations, launch differentiated products, and innovate new experiences using data and generative AI.

The partnership combines Coforge's expertise in delivering complex techno-functional solutions with Intellect's advanced financial technology capabilities. Coforge will utilise the iTurmeric low-code integration suitefeaturing over 300 microservices and more than 500 eventsto deliver business solutions and new platforms at a rapid pace. Together, the alliance aims to empower financial institutions across APAC, North America, Europe, and the UK to build agile, efficient, and customer centric operational models that address the evolving demands of the financial ecosystem.

Kannan Ramasamy, Chief Partner Officer at Intellect Design Arena said, This strategic partnership with Coforge underscores our commitment to empowering financial institutions with transformative technology that drives agility, innovation, and resilience in an increasingly dynamic marketplace. By combining Intellect's innovation (eMACH.ai and iTurmeric) with Coforge's deep domain expertise, we are creating a powerful synergy to accelerate digital transformation for financial institutions globally. Together, we are charting a path to the future of financial services, where seamless digitisation and differentiated experiences redefine success.

Commenting on the partnership, Gautam Samanta, President and Head of BFS at Coforge, stated, "Our partnership with Intellect is a step towards delivering advanced services for the banking sector. Combining our expertise in financial services with Intellect's AI and low code platform, we will enable financial institutions to modernise their operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve impactful results. With the increasing adoption of Generative AI, our joint services offerings will assist BFS clients in providing personalised experiences to their customers that will set benchmarks in the industry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News