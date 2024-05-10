Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 28.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 28.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Sales rise 29.33% to Rs 5591.90 crore

Net profit of Polycab India rose 28.46% to Rs 546.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 425.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.33% to Rs 5591.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4323.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.39% to Rs 1784.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1270.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.87% to Rs 18039.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14107.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5591.904323.68 29 18039.4414107.78 28 OPM %13.6213.95 -13.8113.06 - PBDT790.98626.52 26 2604.341916.42 36 PBT725.26573.06 27 2359.301707.26 38 NP546.00425.03 28 1784.051270.78 40

First Published: May 10 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

