Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound hits three week high, break above 1.3000 mark extends

Pound hits three week high, break above 1.3000 mark extends

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
British Pound continues to edge higher against the US dollar today, extending a break above 1.3000 mark. Markets are eagerly waiting for the US Fed monetary policy decision and US dollar been under stress ahead of it with a possible 50 basis point rate cut weighing on the US currency. Meanwhile, the GBPUSD pair has been rising on a consistent basis recently and is currently near a three week high. The pair currently quotes at 1.3225, up 0.11% on the day. UK economic cues are turning positive. The UK's unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from May to July 2024, down from 4.2% in the previous quarter. The number of unemployed individuals decreased by 74,000 to 1.44 million, with both short-term and loterm unemployment declining. Employment surged by 265,000 to 33.23 million, driven by a rise in full-time jobs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Illegal demolition against Constitution's ethos: SC halts bulldozer justice

LIVE news updates: India's exports decline by 9.3% to $34.71 bn in Aug

India's exports contract 9.3% in Aug to $34.7 bn amid weak global demand

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs China final LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 0 | 0 CHN in second quarter

Market Highlights, Sept 17: Sensex up 90pts, Nifty holds 25,400; BHFL hits upper band for 2nd day

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story